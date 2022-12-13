Athens outclasses Springfield Lutheran 56-45

Athens put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Springfield Lutheran in a 56-45 decision for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 13.

Springfield Lutheran showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-13 advantage over Athens as the first quarter ended.

The Warriors' shooting darted in front for a 22-21 lead over the Crusaders at the intermission.

Athens darted to a 43-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Crusaders 13-8 in the last stanza.