Athens outclasses Springfield Lutheran 56-45

Athens put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Springfield Lutheran in a 56-45 decision for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 13.
Springfield Lutheran showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-13 advantage over Athens as the first quarter ended.
The Warriors' shooting darted in front for a 22-21 lead over the Crusaders at the intermission.
Athens darted to a 43-37 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Warriors put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Crusaders 13-8 in the last stanza.
