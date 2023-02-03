Athens poked just enough holes in Maroa-Forsyth's defense to garner a taut, 51-42 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 3.

The start wasn't the problem for Maroa-Forsyth, as it began with a 20-12 edge over Athens through the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans took a 28-24 lead over the Warriors heading to the halftime locker room.

Athens broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 42-36 lead over Maroa-Forsyth.

The Warriors' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 9-6 points differential.

The last time Athens and Maroa-Forsyth played in a 57-49 game on February 8, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 27, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Petersburg PORTA . For results, click here. Athens took on Auburn on January 27 at Auburn High School. For more, click here.