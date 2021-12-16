Athens pounds out steady beat in win over New Berlin 37-29

Athens knocked off New Berlin 37-29 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.

The Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-21 lead over the Pretzels.

The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 9-8 stretch over the final quarter.

