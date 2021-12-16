Athens pounds out steady beat in win over New Berlin 37-29

Athens knocked off New Berlin 37-29 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.
The Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-21 lead over the Pretzels.
The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 9-8 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on December 4, New Berlin faced off against Madison and Athens took on Hillsboro on December 11 at Athens High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
