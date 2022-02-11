 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Athens pounds out steady beat in win over Pleasant Plains 36-35

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Athens wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 36-35 over Pleasant Plains on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on February 5, Athens faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Pleasant Plains took on St Joseph-Ogden on February 5 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For more, click here.

The Cardinals started on steady ground by forging a 15-5 lead over the Warriors at the end of the first quarter.

Pleasant Plains came from behind to grab the advantage 21-16 at halftime over Athens.

Athens broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 29-28 lead over Pleasant Plains.

The game was decided by the fourth quarter, which was a draw on the scoreboard at 7-7.

