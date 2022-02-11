Athens pounds out steady beat in win over Pleasant Plains 36-35

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Athens wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 36-35 over Pleasant Plains on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The Cardinals started on steady ground by forging a 15-5 lead over the Warriors at the end of the first quarter.
Pleasant Plains came from behind to grab the advantage 21-16 at halftime over Athens.
Athens broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 29-28 lead over Pleasant Plains.
The game was decided by the fourth quarter, which was a draw on the scoreboard at 7-7.
