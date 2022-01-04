Athens rolls like thunder over Hartsburg-Emden 58-24

Athens' powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Hartsburg-Emden 58-24 in Illinois boys basketball on January 4.
In recent action on December 29, Hartsburg-Emden faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Athens took on Rockford Auburn on December 28 at Rockford Auburn High School. For more, click here.
