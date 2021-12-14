Athens trips Auburn in tenacious tussle 54-50

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Athens nabbed it to nudge past Auburn 54-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Trojans started on steady ground by forging a 13-10 lead over the Warriors at the end of the first quarter.

Auburn came from behind to grab the advantage 26-24 at intermission over Athens.

The Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-37 lead over the Trojans.

