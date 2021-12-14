Athens trips Auburn in tenacious tussle 54-50

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Athens nabbed it to nudge past Auburn 54-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 3, Athens faced off against Virden North Mac and Auburn took on Carlinville on November 30 at Auburn High School. For more, click here.
The Trojans started on steady ground by forging a 13-10 lead over the Warriors at the end of the first quarter.
Auburn came from behind to grab the advantage 26-24 at intermission over Athens.
The Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-37 lead over the Trojans.
