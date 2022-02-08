Athens trips Maroa-Forsyth in tenacious tussle 57-49

Athens didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Maroa-Forsyth 57-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Maroa-Forsyth took a 26-25 lead over Athens heading to halftime locker room.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Athens, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 32-23 fourth quarter, too.
Recently on February 1 , Maroa-Forsyth squared up on Riverton in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
