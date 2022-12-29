 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Auburn dances past Greenfield-Northwestern Coop 55-45

  • 0

Auburn handed Greenfield-Northwestern Coop a tough 55-45 loss during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Recently on December 20, Auburn squared off with Springfield Calvary in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eastern Illinois women's basketball wins against Lindenwood

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Eastern Illinois women's basketball wins against Lindenwood

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News