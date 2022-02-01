 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn designs winning blueprint on Litchfield 58-44

Auburn trucked Litchfield on the road to a 58-44 victory in Illinois boys basketball on February 1.

An intermission tie at 24-24 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Trojans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-31 lead over the Purple Panthers.

Recently on January 21 , Auburn squared up on Maroa-Forsyth in a basketball game . For more, click here.

