Auburn grinds out close victory over Waverly South County 40-38

Auburn swapped jabs before dispatching Waverly South County 40-38 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The first quarter gave Auburn a 11-5 lead over Waverly South County.
The Trojans' offense jumped in front for a 21-15 lead over the Vipers at the half.
Auburn moved to a 30-22 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Vipers narrowed the gap 16-10 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.
In recent action on December 21, Waverly South County faced off against Williamsville and Auburn took on Springfield Calvary on December 20 at Springfield Calvary Academy. Click here for a recap
