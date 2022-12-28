Auburn grinds out close victory over Waverly South County 40-38

Auburn swapped jabs before dispatching Waverly South County 40-38 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Auburn a 11-5 lead over Waverly South County.

The Trojans' offense jumped in front for a 21-15 lead over the Vipers at the half.

Auburn moved to a 30-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vipers narrowed the gap 16-10 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.