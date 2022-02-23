Auburn sews up Macomb 55-47

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Auburn wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 55-47 over Macomb in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.
In recent action on February 9, Macomb faced off against Canton and Auburn took on Taylorville on February 15 at Auburn High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Trojans made the first move by forging a 17-14 margin over the Bombers after the first quarter.
Auburn registered a 32-18 advantage at halftime over Macomb.
Auburn darted to a 41-27 bulge over Macomb as the fourth quarter began.
Auburn chalked up this decision in spite of Macomb's spirited fourth-quarter performance.
