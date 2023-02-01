Auburn squeezes past Pleasant Plains 36-35

Auburn derailed Pleasant Plains' hopes after a 36-35 verdict on February 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Pleasant Plains and Auburn squared off with February 8, 2022 at Auburn High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Auburn faced off against Athens . For results, click here. Pleasant Plains took on Bloomington Central Catholic on January 28 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap.