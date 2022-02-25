Augusta Southeastern sprints past Havana 63-47

No quarter was granted as Augusta Southeastern blunted Havana's plans 63-47 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Augusta Southeastern a 27-17 lead over Havana.
The Suns' command showed as they carried a 44-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on February 19 , Havana squared up on Greenview in a basketball game . For more, click here.
