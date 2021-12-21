Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Neoga past Shelbyville 51-28

Neoga took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Shelbyville 51-28 on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on December 7 , Shelbyville squared up on Pana in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Neoga opened with a 51-28 advantage over Shelbyville through the first quarter.
