Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin past Rochester 79-39

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 79-39 win over Rochester in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 13.
The first quarter gave the Cyclones a 28-11 lead over the Rockets.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense stomped on to a 41-20 lead over Rochester at the intermission.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's power showed as it carried a 69-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the fourth-quarter points.
In recent action on December 7, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield and Rochester took on Decatur MacArthur on December 7 at Rochester High School. For more, click here.
