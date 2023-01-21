Bent but not broken: Metamora weathers scare to dispatch Waverly South County 61-59

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mighty close, mighty fine, Metamora wore a victory shine after clipping Waverly South County 61-59 on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 16, Metamora faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Waverly South County took on Beardstown on January 14 at Waverly South County High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

