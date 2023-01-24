Bent but not broken: New Berlin weathers scare to dispatch Pleasant Plains 30-29

New Berlin fans held their breath in an uneasy 30-29 victory over Pleasant Plains in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 24.

The first quarter gave New Berlin a 9-6 lead over Pleasant Plains.

The Cardinals bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 15-13.

Pleasant Plains took the lead 23-22 to start the final quarter.

An 8-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Pretzels' defeat of the Cardinals.