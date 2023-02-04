Pana posted a narrow 36-35 win over Taylorville on February 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Pana and Taylorville squared off with February 5, 2022 at Taylorville High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 28, Pana faced off against Rochester . For a full recap, click here. Taylorville took on Charleston on January 27 at Taylorville High School. Click here for a recap.
Lede AI Sports Desk
