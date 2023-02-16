The cardiac kids of Springfield Lutheran unleashed every advantage to outlast Buffalo Tri-City 67-65 in Illinois boys basketball on Feb. 16.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Mt Olive . For results, click here. Buffalo Tri-City took on Edinburg on Feb. 10 at Buffalo Tri-City High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.