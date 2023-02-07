Bethany Okaw Valley handled Farmer City Blue Ridge 58-35 in an impressive showing in Illinois boys basketball on February 7.

The last time Bethany Okaw Valley and Farmer City Blue Ridge played in a 62-18 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.

