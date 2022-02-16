Bethany Okaw Valley engulfs Argenta-Oreana in flames 72-43

Bethany Okaw Valley controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 72-43 victory over Argenta-Oreana in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 9, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Decatur Lutheran on February 11 at Decatur Lutheran. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.