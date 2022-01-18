Bethany Okaw Valley severs Toledo Cumberland's hopes 43-27

Bethany Okaw Valley put together a victorious gameplan to stop Toledo Cumberland 43-27 in Illinois boys basketball on January 18.
In recent action on January 4, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Toledo Cumberland took on Decatur Lutheran on January 11 at Decatur Lutheran. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
