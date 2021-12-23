Bethany Okaw Valley slips past Tuscola 44-40

Bethany Okaw Valley knocked off Tuscola 44-40 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Warriors started on steady ground by forging a 13-8 lead over the Timberwolves at the end of the first quarter.

Tuscola proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 26-19 advantage over Bethany Okaw Valley at the half.

The Warriors enjoyed a 33-28 lead over the Timberwolves to start the fourth quarter.

Bethany Okaw Valley put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Tuscola 16-7 in the last stanza.

