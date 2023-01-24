Bethany Okaw Valley tops Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 52-41

Bethany Okaw Valley pushed past Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop for a 52-41 win on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Bethany Okaw Valley and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop squared off with January 4, 2022 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 19, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Chrisman and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Toledo Cumberland on January 17 at Toledo Cumberland High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.