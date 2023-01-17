Bethany Okaw Valley's convoy passes Toledo Cumberland 56-40

Bethany Okaw Valley grabbed a 56-40 victory at the expense of Toledo Cumberland in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 17.
Last season, Bethany Okaw Valley and Toledo Cumberland faced off on January 18, 2022 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Oakland Tri-County on January 6 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
