Big start becomes big finish as Decatur MacArthur bowls over Madison 67-39

A swift early pace pushed Decatur MacArthur past Madison Wednesday 67-39 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Madison squared off with December 28, 2021 at Decatur MacArthur High School last season.
