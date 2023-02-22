Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin nipped Tolono Unity 56-55 on Feb. 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Tolono Unity and Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin faced off on Feb. 23, 2022 at Tolono Unity High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin faced off against Catlin Salt Fork . For more, click here. Tolono Unity took on Monticello on Feb. 14 at Tolono Unity High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.