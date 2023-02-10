Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin chalked up in tripping Catlin Salt Fork 55-50 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin drew first blood by forging an 18-9 margin over Catlin Salt Fork after the first quarter.

The Storm rallied in the second quarter by making it 25-23.

Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin jumped to a 41-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils and the Storm each scored in the final quarter.

