Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin chalked up in tripping Catlin Salt Fork 55-50 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin drew first blood by forging an 18-9 margin over Catlin Salt Fork after the first quarter.
The Storm rallied in the second quarter by making it 25-23.
Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin jumped to a 41-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils and the Storm each scored in the final quarter.
Last season, Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin and Catlin Salt Fork faced off on January 20, 2022 at Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin High School.
