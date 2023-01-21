Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin snatches victory over Catlin Salt Fork 40-35

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin didn't mind, dispatching Catlin Salt Fork 40-35 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin and Catlin Salt Fork played in a 41-18 game on January 20, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Armstrong. For results, click here.
