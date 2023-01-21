Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin snatches victory over Catlin Salt Fork 40-35

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin didn't mind, dispatching Catlin Salt Fork 40-35 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin and Catlin Salt Fork played in a 41-18 game on January 20, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 14, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Armstrong. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

