 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bismarck-Henning stops Catlin Salt Fork in snug affair 46-45

  • 0

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Bismarck-Henning did just enough to beat Catlin Salt Fork 46-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

Last season, Bismarck-Henning and Catlin Salt Fork faced off on January 20, 2022 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 20, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Chrisman and Bismarck-Henning took on Danville Schlarman on December 16 at Danville Schlarman High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eastern Illinois women's basketball wins against Lindenwood

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Eastern Illinois women's basketball wins against Lindenwood

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News