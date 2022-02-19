Bloomington buries Rantoul Township under avalanche of points 80-50

Bloomington dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 80-50 victory over Rantoul Township in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Tough to find an edge early, Bloomington and Rantoul Township fashioned a 15-15 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Purple Raiders' offense moved to a 36-27 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.
The Purple Raiders' authority showed as they carried a 54-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 9, Bloomington faced off against Urbana and Rantoul Township took on St Joseph-Ogden on February 8 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
