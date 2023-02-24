Bloomington Central Catholic stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to an 80-54 win over Maroa-Forsyth in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on Feb. 14, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Rantoul . Click here for a recap. Maroa-Forsyth took on Buffalo Tri-City on Feb. 18 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For more, click here.
