Bloomington Central Catholic dismantles Champaign Central 72-48

Bloomington Central Catholic played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Champaign Central during a 72-48 beating on January 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 10, Champaign Central faced off against Normal West. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.