Bloomington Central Catholic handles stress test to best Decatur St. Teresa 75-66

The cardiac kids of Bloomington Central Catholic unleashed every advantage to outlast Decatur St. Teresa 75-66 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.

In recent action on December 9, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Athens on December 6 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. Click here for a recap

