Bloomington Central Catholic handles stress test to best Decatur St. Teresa 75-66

The cardiac kids of Bloomington Central Catholic unleashed every advantage to outlast Decatur St. Teresa 75-66 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.
In recent action on December 9, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Athens on December 6 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.