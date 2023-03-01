Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Bloomington Central Catholic chalked up in tripping Pleasant Plains 33-31 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 1.
Bloomington Central Catholic drew first blood by forging a 7-4 margin over Pleasant Plains after the first quarter.
The Cardinals came from behind to grab the advantage 15-11 at halftime over the Saints.
Pleasant Plains moved a thin margin over Bloomington Central Catholic as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
The Saints fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Cardinals.
The last time Pleasant Plains and Bloomington Central Catholic played in a 67-59 game on Dec. 21, 2021. For results, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Pleasant Plains faced off against Petersburg PORTA . For more, click here. Bloomington Central Catholic took on Maroa-Forsyth on Feb. 24 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
