Bloomington Central Catholic hustles by Tolono Unity 63-49

Saddled up and ready to go, Bloomington Central Catholic spurred past Tolono Unity 63-49 at Tolono Unity High on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Bloomington Central Catholic and Tolono Unity squared off with January 25, 2022 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Tolono Unity faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Champaign Central on January 16 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For more, click here.
