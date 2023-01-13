Bloomington Central Catholic thwarts Monticello's quest 79-61

Playing with a winning hand, Bloomington Central Catholic trumped Monticello 79-61 at Monticello High on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Monticello and Bloomington Central Catholic faced off on March 7, 2022 at Monticello High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 6, Monticello faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central. For a full recap, click here.
