Bloomington Cornerstone Christian dismantles Deland-Weldon in convincing manner 100-22

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Deland-Weldon 100-22 in Illinois boys basketball on February 1.
In recent action on January 25, Deland-Weldon faced off against Fisher and Bloomington Cornerstone Christian took on Forsyth Decatur Christian on January 25 at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.
