Bloomington Cornerstone Christian's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Forsyth Decatur Christian during an 88-9 blowout at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on January 18 , Bloomington Cornerstone Christian squared up on Urbana University Laboratory in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
