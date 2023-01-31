Bloomington Cornerstone Christian imposes its will on DeLand-Weldon 62-15

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian showed no mercy to DeLand-Weldon, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 62-15 victory at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

