Bloomington Cornerstone Christian overwhelms Forsyth Decatur Christian 56-11

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 56-11 win over Forsyth Decatur Christian on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and Forsyth Decatur Christian squared off with January 25, 2022 at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian faced off against Urbana University. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.