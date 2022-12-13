Bloomington Cornerstone Christian produces precision performance against Hartsburg-Emden 73-37

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian scored early and often to roll over Hartsburg-Emden 73-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 6, Hartsburg-Emden faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Bloomington Cornerstone Christian took on Heyworth on December 2 at Heyworth High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.