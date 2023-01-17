Bloomington Cornerstone Christian triggers avalanche over Urbana University Laboratory 87-43

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian flexed its muscle and floored Urbana University Laboratory 87-43 on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and Urbana University Laboratory played in a 88-67 game on January 18, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Urbana University Laboratory faced off against Georgetown La Salette. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.