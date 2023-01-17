 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian triggers avalanche over Urbana University Laboratory 87-43

  • 0

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian flexed its muscle and floored Urbana University Laboratory 87-43 on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and Urbana University Laboratory played in a 88-67 game on January 18, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Urbana University Laboratory faced off against Georgetown La Salette. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News