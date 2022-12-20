Bloomington Cornerstone Christian wins tense tussle with Moweaqua Central A&M 53-49

Yes, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian looked relaxed while edging Moweaqua Central A&M, but no autographs please after its 53-49 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 13, Moweaqua Central A&M faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Bloomington Cornerstone Christian took on Hartsburg-Emden on December 13 at Hartsburg-Emden High School. For a full recap, click here.
