Bloomington exhales after close call with Danville 64-60

Bloomington could finally catch its breath after a close call against Danville in a 64-60 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 20.
Bloomington drew first blood by forging a 19-12 margin over Danville after the first quarter.
The Vikings trimmed the margin to make it 32-28 at the half.
Bloomington darted to a 46-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Vikings rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Purple Raiders skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
