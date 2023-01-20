Bloomington exhales after close call with Danville 64-60

Bloomington could finally catch its breath after a close call against Danville in a 64-60 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 20.

Bloomington drew first blood by forging a 19-12 margin over Danville after the first quarter.

The Vikings trimmed the margin to make it 32-28 at the half.

Bloomington darted to a 46-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Purple Raiders skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.