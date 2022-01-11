Bloomington hustles by Danville in victory 62-48

Bloomington collected a 62-48 victory over Danville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 11.
In recent action on December 29, Bloomington faced off against Danville and Bloomington took on Danville on December 29 at Danville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Danville started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Bloomington at the end of the first quarter.
Bloomington's shooting darted to a 28-26 lead over Danville at the half.
