Bloomington topples Urbana 71-62

Bloomington knocked off Urbana 71-62 in Illinois boys basketball on February 9.

Urbana took a 37-31 lead over Bloomington heading to the intermission locker room.

The Purple Raiders broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-47 lead over the Tigers.

Conditioning showed as the Purple Raiders outscored the Tigers 22-15 in the final period.

