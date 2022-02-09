Bloomington topples Urbana 71-62

Bloomington knocked off Urbana 71-62 in Illinois boys basketball on February 9.
Urbana took a 37-31 lead over Bloomington heading to the intermission locker room.
The Purple Raiders broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-47 lead over the Tigers.
Conditioning showed as the Purple Raiders outscored the Tigers 22-15 in the final period.
