Bloomington trucked Urbana on the road to a 66-51 victory on Feb. 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Bloomington and Urbana squared off with Feb. 9, 2022 at Urbana High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 9, Bloomington faced off against Springfield Lanphier . For more, click here. Urbana took on Chicago Leo on Feb. 11 at Chicago Leo High School. For results, click here.
