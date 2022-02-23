Blowout: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin puts together statement win over Springfield 69-33

Yes, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin looked superb in beating Springfield, but no autographs please after its 69-33 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 23.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 35-19 lead over Springfield.

The Cyclones' command showed as they carried a 60-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

