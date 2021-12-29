Bradley-Bourbonnais pounds out steady beat in win over Mahomet-Seymour 48-47

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Bradley-Bourbonnais didn't mind, dispatching Mahomet-Seymour 48-47 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 29.

Mahomet-Seymour showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-9 advantage over Bradley-Bourbonnais as the first quarter ended.

Mahomet-Seymour took a 31-21 lead over Bradley-Bourbonnais heading to halftime locker room.

Mahomet-Seymour had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Bradley-Bourbonnais 37-36.

The Boilermakers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 12-10 points differential.

